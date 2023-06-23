Wrestlers Protest: Yogeshwar Dutt raised questions on exemption in wrestling trial, Vinesh told Brijbhushan’s hanger

London Olympics bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt on Friday hit out at the IOA ad-hoc committee for exempting six protesting wrestlers from the trials for the Asian Games and World Championships. After this Vinesh Phogat termed him as the ‘back hanger’ of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The IOA ad-hoc committee has exempted Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, his wife Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, her husband Satyavrat Kadian and Jitendra Kinha from the selection trials on June 16.

Trial of protesting wrestlers to be held in August

The committee also promised the six wrestlers that a one-match trial would be held in August as per their request. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogeshwar Dutt said that the committee headed by Bhupender Singh Bajwa has done injustice to the junior wrestlers of the country by taking such a step. He said in the video released on Twitter that I do not understand what criteria the ad-hoc panel has followed in deciding about the trial. That too for all six wrestlers.

Six wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik get exemption in selection trials, will have to play only one match

Yogeshwar sought exemption for other wrestlers as well

Yogeshwar was part of the six-member inspection committee appointed by the Sports Ministry to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI president. He said that if the panel had to give exemption for trial then there were many other eligible candidates. He said, ‘Ravi Dahiya is also an Olympic silver medalist and Commonwealth Games gold medalist. Deepak Poonia is the gold medalist of the Commonwealth Games, Anshu Malik is the silver medalist of the World Championship, Sonam Malik has also achieved many big achievements.

Told to lick Brijbhushan’s feet

After this, targeting Yogeshwar, Vinesh wrote on Twitter, ‘The wrestling world will always remember your licking the soles of Brij Bhushan. Don’t put so much emphasis on breaking women wrestlers, they have very strong intentions. Be careful not to break your back by applying too much force. You have already put the backbone in Brijbhushan’s feet. You are very insensitive person. You are standing in favor of the oppressor, you are flattering him.

When I heard the video of Yogeshwar Dutt, his ugly laugh got stuck in my mind. He was a part of both the committees made for women wrestlers. When women wrestlers were narrating their ordeals in front of the committee, he used to laugh very badly. When 2 women wrestlers came out to drink water, they came out and…

Accused of tricking the victim

Comparing Yogeshwar to Jaichand, Vinesh, who has won medals several times in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, said, “As long as Jaichand like Yogeshwar remains in wrestling, surely the spirits of the oppressors will remain high.” He wrote, ‘When I heard the video of Yogeshwar Dutt, that poor laugh of him got stuck in my mind. He was a part of both the committees made for women wrestlers. When women wrestlers were narrating their ordeals in front of the committee, he used to laugh very badly. When two women wrestlers came out to drink water, he came out and told them that nothing will happen to Brij Bhushan, go and practice.