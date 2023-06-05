Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia return to government duty, calling rumors of withdrawing from protest a rumor

New Delhi, 5 June (Hindustan Times). The ongoing wrestlers’ protest took a dramatic turn on Monday when wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia announced that they would rejoin their official duties.

After both the wrestlers joined their jobs in the Railways, it was said in some media reports that the wrestlers had withdrawn from the protest and returned to their jobs, although now the wrestlers have called the news of withdrawal from the protest as a rumour.

Top wrestlers of the country including Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh Phogat are demanding action against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Bajrang tweeted, “We have neither backed down nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIRs is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served.”

Sakshi Malik tweeted, “This news is absolutely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us will back down, nor will we. Along with satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in the Railways. Our fight will continue till justice is served.” Please don’t spread any wrong news.”

Significantly, the wrestlers had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, after which they decided to join the job.