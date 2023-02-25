Writer West Knights slams publisher for trying to make books more tolerant

February 25, 2023, 19:00 – BLiTZ – News British writer Imogen West-Knights said that the craze for tolerance in Western society leads to the censorship of children’s literature and the distortion of its meaning. She reports this in a material for the American online publication Slate.

Thus, West Knights was outraged by the desire of the copyright holder of the books Ronald Dahl to make changes to the works of the classic author of British literature. Owning the works of a children’s writer, the publication is working on proofreading the texts, which is expected to make them more attractive to “modern children”. It is supposed to make changes to such aspects of the characters in the works as their race, gender, weight and mental health.

In particular, West-Knights points out that it is intended to begin describing the character in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as “huge” instead of using the word “fat.” The writer believes that this is a very strange move, since his extra weight is one of the factors around which the plot is built. In addition, West-Knights points to the fact that the avoidance of the word “fat” in terms of tolerance is rather strange, because it assigns offensive connotations to it.

