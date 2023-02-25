“This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials familiar with intelligence findings. Earlier, the newspaper wrote that Washington is thinking about making the intelligence public. The CNN channel also, citing sources familiar with the intelligence data, reports that China admits the possibility of sending drones and ammunition to Russia, ”RBC notes. Trending Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

The American media, based only on sources known to them, claim that the Russian army, in order to intensify a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, can receive UAVs and artillery from Chinese industry.

As it sounded, the Chinese leadership continues to consult with the Kremlin without making a decision yet.

The German press believes that Xi’an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology can supply about a hundred drones for the RF Armed Forces within a month.

BLiTZ wrote: Russian troops will receive unmanned aerial vehicles and ammunition in increased volumes to destroy the army of the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv in the NVO zone. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, informed about this earlier after a trip to the Izhevsk defense industry plants.

The SVO clearly showed the importance of using drones for reconnaissance, adjusting fire damage and delivering strikes against the enemy. The Russian leadership has drawn conclusions and is stepping up the production and development of new UAVs. The head of state made several instructions on this issue.

Spiegel: Russia is negotiating with China for the supply of powerful kamikaze drones February 24, 2023 at 01:13

Recall: on February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization. Putin has repeatedly stressed that all the tasks of the NMD will be fulfilled.

(function() { var sc = document.createElement(‘script’); sc.type=”text/javascript”; sc.async = true; sc.src=” sc.charset=”utf-8″; var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)(0); s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s); }());