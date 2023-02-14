Confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could be reduced if UAF soldiers in Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) are surrounded or suffer heavy losses, an American newspaper writes. The Wall Street Journal February 13.

“The battle for the city is costly for Kyiv, it can undermine the credibility of the presidential administration both domestically and internationally,” the article notes.

The publication also indicated that the transfer of Artemovsk under the control of the Russian Federation will give a new impetus to Russia in the conduct of hostilities. Now, only the “gates” through the settlement of Chasov Yar remain to enter the city, thanks to which the Ukrainian military group is supplied. The WSJ article also recalled the words of Zelensky, who promised not to surrender Artemovsk.

Artemovsk is located in the Kyiv-controlled part of the DPR, north of the large city of Gorlovka. This is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian group of troops in the Donbass.

Earlier, on February 14, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that if the Russian army takes Paraskovievka, this will block the road to Chasov Yar, which is the last way to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk. He also added that fierce battles are currently taking place in the Paraskovievka area.

On February 13, The New York Times noted in a publication that the ban on entry into Artemovsk suggests that the city will soon be liberated from the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The publication cited the words of Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty, who said that the situation in the city was critical, but the turning point in the confrontation for the city had not yet arrived.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

