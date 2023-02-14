In the event that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) are surrounded or suffer heavy losses, confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may decrease both among Ukrainians themselves and among politicians around the world. An American newspaper wrote about this on February 13 The Wall Street Journal.

“The battle for the city is costly for Kyiv, it can undermine the credibility of the presidential administration both domestically and internationally,” the article notes.

The author of the publication also notes that if Artemovsk comes under the control of Russia, this will give Moscow a new impetus in the conduct of hostilities. An American journalist pointed out that the battle for the city “is costing Kyiv dearly.” Now, only the “gates” through the settlement of Chasov Yar are left to enter Artemovsk, thanks to which the Ukrainian military group is supplied.

Earlier on February 14, a retired military expert, Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrei Marochko, noted that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fleeing from positions near Artemivsk without orders from the command. According to Marochko, the flight was the result of successful offensive actions by the assault units of the Russian forces. He also added that Ukrainian militants leave weapons and equipment at the firing lines.

On February 13, The New York Times noted in a publication that the ban on entry into Artemovsk suggests that the city will soon be liberated from the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The publication cited the words of Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Cherevaty, who said that the situation in Artemovsk was critical, but the turning point in the confrontation for the city had not yet come.

At the same time, an employee of the PMC “Wagner” reported on the successes of the Russian forces in the Artemovsk direction. So, according to him, almost the entire eastern part of the city has already come under the control of the RF Armed Forces.

A day earlier, the former commander of the Ukrainian nationalist association “Azov” (an organization recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) Maxim Zhorin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were losing their best fighters near Artemivsk.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

