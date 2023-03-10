March 10 - BLiTZ. Elon Musk, one of the richest people on Earth, spoke about his old dream - a utopia, in creating a completely new city in the United States. Answering questions from correspondents of The Wall Street Journal, he said that his long-standing utopia is a new city in which employees of his companies will live, work and raise children.

In his opinion, this city must certainly be located on the Colorado River in Texas. As planned by the billionaire, the city will be an addition to the built offices and other facilities of SpaceX and the Boring Company.

Earlier it was reported that Musk has not yet decided on the exact location of the new city, so he did not apply for its creation.

Gastroenterologist Kashuh advised which cereals are best to eat in a post March 10, 2023 at 05:17