March 10 - BLiTZ. According to <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/17239531?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">TASS</a>, Ukraine was not ready to agree to territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees that some European countries can provide Kyiv. At the same time, these guarantees do not imply Ukraine's entry into NATO, writes on Friday, March 10, The Wall Street Journal. It should be noted that the publication came to such conclusions following an interview with Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, in an interview, Podolyak said that “Ukraine has no choice but to continue to fight until Russia is completely ousted from Ukrainian land.” However, it is clear that without Western weapons, Kyiv’s attempts at a military confrontation with Russia are doomed to failure.

In this regard, The Wall Street Journal notes that Western countries now have strong doubts about Ukraine’s ability to occupy previously owned territories.

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.