In the US, the prices of a range of products have skyrocketed. The Wall Street Journal urged Americans to start saving on breakfast and named three reasons why this would have to be done: Russia, weather and plant diseases.

In particular, Moscow is “to blame” for the rise in prices for grain, from which cereals are made – over the year, prices have risen by about 15%. But frosts, hurricanes and citrus diseases are to blame for the increase in the price of orange juice.

Eggs have risen in price especially strongly in the United States over the past year – an increase of more than 70%. Also, due to drought and rising prices for fertilizers, tomatoes and tomato sauces are becoming more expensive in the country.