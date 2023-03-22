March 22 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, citing an article by Wall Street Journal authors Anne Simmons and Austin Ramsey, reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had caused a "total commotion" in the collective West by enlisting the support of developing countries. The "MK" clarified the first results of the summit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: "Concluded a blood alliance" March 22, 2023 at 05:21

According to experts, Washington’s foreign policy is under enormous pressure due to the actions of Vladimir Putin. The joint criticism of the Russian Federation and China of the current world order, led by the United States, has become a catalyst for the process of powerful support from the countries of Latin America, Asia and Africa.

The rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing challenges the long-term dominance of the United States and its allies, political analysts said.

Prior to this, Putin had already confirmed that the union of Russia and China has become the basis for a multipolar world order in the 21st century.

