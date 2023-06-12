WTC Final 2023: Did Team India lose because of IPL? Rohit Sharma gave a big statement after the match

WTC Final 2023

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: Once again India’s dream of winning the ICC trophy remained incomplete. to the Indian team world test championship Had to face defeat against Australia by 209 runs in the final match. After this defeat, questions are being raised on the preparations of Team India. Captain after the match Rohit Sharma Said that his team needed 20-25 days to prepare. In such a situation, whom is he trying to blame, while the rest of his team players and he himself were busy playing IPL.

After the defeat in the WTC final, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said in the press conference, ’20 to 25 days of preparation are needed for such a final. This is what we did last time in England and you saw the result. We were ahead 2-1 when the next match was postponed. He said, ‘Test cricket needs a lot of discipline. Bowled well so that the batsmen could be challenged. But then Shami, Siraj, Umesh are all experienced. Well, the ideal situation is to get 20 or 25 days to prepare for such a match.

Let us tell you that 20-25 days before the World Test Championship final, the players of the Indian team were busy playing IPL. Most of the players of the team reached London only 6-7 days before the match. On the other hand, most of the Australian players left the IPL and started preparing for the Test final.

Captain Rohit (Mumbai Indians), Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Ajinkya Rahane (Chennai Super Kings), KS Bharat (Gujarat Titans), Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai) from the Indian team playing the WTC final Super Kings), Shardul Thakur (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans), Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders) were playing IPL.

Teams from Gujarat, Chennai, Lucknow and Mumbai had reached the playoffs this season. Rohit’s team Mumbai where on May 26, Gujarat was out after losing in Qualifier-2. At the same time, the Kolkata team played the last match of the league round on 20 May. After this Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur had reached London.

At the same time, Virat Kohli’s Bangalore played the last match on 21 May. Despite this, Kohli and Siraj were able to reach England only 10 days before the WTC final. The players of Gujarat and Chennai were playing the IPL final on 29th May. Most of the players reached England a week before the Test final.

The reason for Team India’s defeat is also being said that two leading fast bowlers Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj did not get rest before this match. In IPL 2023, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj bowled a lot. Both the players were playing the role of the main bowler for their respective teams. Mohammed Shami bowled 65 overs in 17 matches while playing for Gujarat Titans. And Mohammad Siraj bowled 50 overs in 14 matches.

After bowling so much throughout the tournament, both the bowlers could not get the rest they needed before the WTC final. Its effect was also seen on his bowling. Shami bowled about 45 overs in the entire match while Siraj bowled about 48 overs. Siraj took a total of 19 wickets in the 16th season of IPL while Shami took 28 wickets.

However, Siraj definitely impressed everyone with his bowling in the WTC final match. Siraj took 4 important wickets in the first innings of the Australian team. While Mohammed Shami, who took the most wickets in the 16th season of IPL, could only manage to take a total of 4 wickets in this important match.

On the other hand, the Australian players had distanced themselves from the IPL. Only two players from the Australian playing-11 of the World Test Championship final played in the IPL. While players like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne were not bought by any franchise in the auction, captain Pat Cummins distanced himself from the IPL and did not name him in the auction. Cummins also said that this helped in preparing for the Test final.

Only David Warner (Delhi Capitals) and Cameron Green (Mumbai Indians) played in IPL 2023. The remaining nine players reached England and started preparing for the World Test Championship. Many Australian players had started preparing for it in their own country. He got the benefit of this and the team became the champion.

