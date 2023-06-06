WTC Final 2023: Sachin Tendulkar gave a big statement on Oval’s pitch, told how Team India will benefit

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said India will go into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia starting on Wednesday with more confidence as the Oval pitch is favorable for spinners.India have Ravichandran Ashwin and There are two great spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Tendulkar said that looking at the pitch, India look at an advantage. He said, ‘The Indian team will be happy that it is going to play at the Oval. The nature of the Oval pitch is such that it favors the spinners as the match progresses. That’s why the role of spinners will be important.

Spinner will benefit from the bounce of the pitch

Tendulkar told his website 100MBSports, ‘It is not necessary that turning wicket is always needed. Sometimes the spinners also take advantage of the bounce from the pitch. They can get help from the pitch even in cloudy conditions and a lot depends on the shiny part of the ball. For all these reasons, the Oval is a good venue for India. ‘India had won against England by 157 runs at the Oval in 2021 and Tendulkar said that the good memories associated with that would come in handy for India.

#WATCH , Ahead of ICC #WorldTestChampionship final, where India will take on Australia, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says, "…Indian team would not have forgotten that the last time they played there (The Oval), they had a superb outing there. They won the game & good… pic.twitter.com/wbGfoj0ZOJ

— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023



Sachin said, ‘Definitely. When you have good memories like these, they stick with you. The Indian team should not forget that last time it got a great result here. They won the match and like I said, good memories stay with you for a long time.” The Australian team is very competitive. He said, ‘It takes some time to digest the defeat but Australia’s team is very good and very balanced. There is a good mix of experience and youth in his team.

