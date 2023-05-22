WTC Final 2023: The match will be played with Duke ball and not Kookaburra, know what is the difference between the two balls?

WTC Final 2023: Right after IPL 2023 between India and Australia from June 7 World Test Championship (WTC) The final match is to be played at The Oval ground in England. Cricket fans are very excited about this historic match and are eagerly waiting. At the same time, discussion is being seen about this match that Kookaburra ball will be used in this. But now a BCCI official has said in his statement that the match will be played with Duke ball only.

Ricky Ponting had given the statement of playing with Kookaburra ball

Actually, the final match of the World Test Championship is to be played on the soil of England and Test cricket in England is played with Duke ball. But for a long time, there is a complaint about the decline in the quality of the Duke ball. Due to this, the ball stops swinging soon or its shape changes. For this reason, recently, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting gave a statement regarding the Kookaburra ball being played in this match. However, no statement has come from the ICC.

We will play with Dukes ball only: BCCI official

At the same time, now a BCCI official said in his statement to Inside Sport that ‘No, we will play with Duke ball only. Our players have also started practicing with Dukes ball. Fast bowlers have started preparing with Dukes ball in the middle of IPL. Till now we have not heard any news about the change in the ball. I do not know from where Ponting said this.

What is the difference between Kookaburra and Duke ball?

In Kookaburra ball, the middle two stripes are stitched by hand and the remaining four stripes are machine stitched, while Duke’s ball is stitched by hand. The Dukes ball has a raised seam, while the Kookaburra has a buried seam. The color of the duke is darker than that of the kookaburra, which is why its sheen lasts longer.

Features of kookaburra ball

Kookaburra balls are made in Australia and are used in South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and New Zealand apart from Australia. Kookaburra’s ball is hard. Pacers can generate bounce from this ball even when the machine stitch becomes turmeric. Kookaburra loses its shape very quickly due to machine stitching. It gives good swing in the first 20 overs but after that it helps the batsmen. When its stitch is torn, there is a problem in gripping the spinners.

fast bowlers like duke ball

At the same time, Duke balls are made in England and it is used in West Indies apart from England. The seam of this ball is excellent and it remains till 50-55 overs. Duke’s ball waves a lot in the air and that’s why fast bowlers also like to bowl with it. In English conditions, where we mostly see overcast weather, bowlers get a lot of help from such balls.

