WTC FINAL: Australia cheated in the title match! Former Pakistani alleges ball tampering

at The Oval in England India And Australia The final match of the World Test Championship is being played between. In the midst of this title match, former Pakistan player has made a big allegation of cheating on the Australian team. The former Pakistan cricketer has accused the Australian team of ball tampering to get Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara out. There has been a stir in the cricket world after his allegations.

Former Pakistani accuses Australia of ball tampering

Former Pakistan player Basit Ali has accused Australia of ball-tampering amid the final match of the World Test Championship, Basit Ali says that Pat Cummins’ team tampered with the ball in the 15th over of the Indian innings and India’s top batsman Took the wicket of the order. Basit said that ‘Australian team has taken the wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara by tampering with the ball in the beginning. On the other hand, the oval is a very big ground, due to which the umpires, commentators and any member of the Indian team did not notice this act of kangaroos.

Basit Ali made a big allegation

Basit further said that ‘tampering with the ball was clearly visible in overs 16 to 18 in the title match. Due to the change in the shape of the ball during the 18th over of the innings, the umpire instructed to change the ball. As soon as the box came to change the ball and the new ball was taken. Meanwhile things started happening according to Australia. This new ball was tampered with and India’s wickets started falling rapidly. Especially the wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were found only after this.

Basit said whether Duke ball reverse swings after 15 to 20 overs. Kookaburra’s ball reverses. But it takes at least 40 overs for Dukes to reverse. Let us tell you that apart from Basit, no other cricketer has made such allegations against the Australian team. However, in the year 2013, the Australian team did ball tempering on the tour of South Africa. After which Steve Smith, David Warner and Canron Bancroft were also banned. At the same time, after this incident, there was a lot of spitting in the entire cricket world of Australia.

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane did wonders in comeback match, completed 5000 runs in test cricket