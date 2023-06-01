WTC Final: Australian veteran scared before the title clash against Team India, said - 'India will meet at the Oval...'

The final match of the World Test Championship will be played between India and Australia from June 7. Both the teams are busy preparing for this match. Ahead of the title clash, Australia’s top batsman Steve Smith expects the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval to be a batting-friendly pitch, but at the same time believes that his team will get a better chance in India as the game progresses. You may have to face similar situations.

Fear tormented Steve Smith before the title clash

According to Steve Smith, the pitch at Oval provides speed and bounce and the conditions there are considered favorable for batting. India can include its star spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI to take full advantage of the conditions. Smith said that Oval is a great place to play cricket. His outfield is very fast.

Gavaskar told what will be the biggest challenge for Team India

Former India great Sunil Gavaskar feels that the biggest challenge for the Indian players in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next week will be to get out of the IPL T20 format. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will play the WTC final at ‘The Oval’ from June 7, in which most of the playing players will reach by participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gavaskar said, ‘India only has Cheteshwar Pujara who has played in the English County Championship so he would be the only player who was playing the longer format in these conditions. That’s why it is going to be a big challenge for them. Ajinkya Rahane made a strong comeback in IPL after a prolonged poor form and helped Chennai Super Kings win the title in this season of IPL. Regarding him, Gavaskar said that the 34-year-old’s experience in English conditions would be beneficial for the team.