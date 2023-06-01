WTC Final: Australia’s record at The Oval is very poor, India has a golden opportunity to win

against india World Test Championship (WTC) The Australian team preparing for the final would like to forget their past poor record at The Oval and make a fresh start. Australia’s record at The Oval is one of the worst in the history of Test cricket in England in over 140 years. This ground will be played between India and Australia from June 7 to 11. WTC Final will host.

Australia has won only 7 Tests in 38

In 1880, the first Test in England was played between the hosts and Australia at The Oval itself. Australia’s team has been able to register only seven wins in 38 Tests at this ground in South London. The team’s success percentage on this ground is 18.42 which is the worst in the whole of England. Australia have won only twice at The Oval in the last 50 years. On the other hand, they have 17 wins in 29 matches at Lord’s with a success rate of 43.59 per cent, which is better than hosts England’s 39.72 per cent in 141 matches and South Africa’s 33.33 per cent.

Team India’s morale is high

Australia’s success percentage in Headingley is 34.62, 30.43 in Trent Bridge and 29.03 and 26.67 percent in Old Trafford and Edgbaston respectively. On the other hand, India’s performance at this venue has also not been good. The team has won two and lost five matches while seven Tests were drawn. But the Rohit Sharma-led side will be brimming with confidence in 2021 from their 157-run win over England here, their first Test win at this venue in 40 years.

Bowlers will get help on oval pitch

According to cricket.com.au, Australia’s first full training session will take place in the UK on Thursday at Beckenham, 20 km from central London. Pat Cummins and his teammates will train in Kent over the weekend as both teams will be allowed access to the facilities at The Oval only two days before the match. The pitch at The Oval is likely to favor fast bowlers while Beckenham is known for being a batsman-friendly pitch.

India defeated Australia in the Test series last year

Australia topped the 2021-23 WTC table. He got the only defeat this year against India in the form of a 1-2 defeat on his own land. The team has not won a series against India at home and abroad for eight years and has lost four consecutive series during this period.