WTC Final: Before the title battle, this Pakistani veteran gave special advice to Indian fast bowlers, know what he said

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram on Monday said that Indian fast bowlers should not get carried away with the new ball in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, starting on Wednesday, and try to achieve success. One must be patient. World number one team India and second ranked team Australia will face each other in the WTC final from June 7 at The Oval.

Wasim Akram gave special advice to fast bowlers

Akram hopes that Indian fast bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will adopt sensible tactics on the field. According to the ICC, Akram said, ‘Indian bowlers are very experienced and they should not be misled (when the new ball comes in hand). We all know that the ball swings for 10 to 15 overs, so as a fast bowler, don’t go for extra runs in the first 10 to 15 overs. He said, ‘If there is a little bounce in the beginning then there is no need to get excited because that is what the Australians want.’

Monty Panesar asked both Ashwin and Jadeja to get a chance in the playing 11

Former England veteran spinner Monty Panesar told PTI, ‘This is such a pitch on which you would like to land with two spinners. If the ball takes turn then the spinners will also get bounce. I believe that the wicket will be flat and in such a situation playing with two spinners will help India. We have seen that Australia have a lot of trouble against spinners, especially against Indian spinners.

Pujara will become X factor

Panesar believes that the X factor for India will be Cheteshwar Pujara, the captain of Sussex. He said, ‘The Indian top order is in form. The conditions here are similar to Wankhede Stadium. According to me the X factor would be Pujara as he has done brilliantly in county cricket for Sussex. He can be the architect of the batting. His defense is strong and he can face the Australian bowlers well when the pitch is flat.