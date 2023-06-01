WTC FINAL: Fast bowlers gear up for the title clash against Australia, the real test will be in the final

Australia starting June 7 at The Oval against World Test Championship (WTC) Before the final of the Indian cricket team is focusing on increasing the workload of the bowlers. The Indian bowlers along with other players of the team (apart from Cheteshwar Pujara) were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament which lasted for almost two months before this crucial match.

Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Akshar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav were among the first batch of players to reach England, while the departure of pacer Mohammed Shami, who represented Gujarat Titans in the IPL final, was delayed. Due to rain, the IPL final was played on Monday instead of Sunday. Middle-order batsman Virat Kohli was also among the players who reached England in the first batch with the coaching staff led by Rahul Dravid.

Bowling coach said our preparation is good

In the video released by the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), bowling coach Paras Mhambre said that our preparation has been good so far. We were adjusting to the conditions here in the initial season, but the last two seasons have been good. Mhambre said that we are happy with the conditions here, it is a good ground. The weather is pleasant, a little cold, but living in England you get used to it. Indian team’s fielding coach T Dileep said that their focus is on the fitness of the players along with catching drills of the fielders who stay close to the batsman. Players are coming after playing IPL, so workload management is most important.

Prefer Bharat instead of Ishaan

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh believes that KS Bharat should replace Ishaan Kishan as the wicket-keeper for the World Test Championship final against Australia. Along with this, he also recommended the inclusion of fast bowler Umesh Yadav in the playing eleven in place of all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Due to Rishabh Pant’s injury, Kishan can be the ‘X factor’ for the team, but Sarandeep said that Bharat can be the main wicketkeeper.

