WTC Final IND vs AUS: Ashwin or Umesh Yadav who will get the chance? Know here the possible playing 11 before the match

WTC Final, IND vs AUS Playing 11:The Indian team will take on Australia in the second ICC World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval in London from Wednesday (June 7). This title match will start at 3 pm Indian time. Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will be face to face as captain. Team India has reached the final of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row. Last time India had to face defeat at the hands of New Zealand. But this time the team’s eyes are on the title of WTC final. In such a situation, the Indian team will go against Australia with the best playing XI. So let’s know how India’s playing 11 can be for this final match.

Team India’s playing 11 can be like this

The Indian team’s lineup is arranged and Shubman Gill will take the field as an opener along with Rohit Sharma. At number three is Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been in England for the last several months and is also playing county cricket continuously. After him, Virat Kohli is coming at number 4 after scoring two centuries in IPL. Virat is currently in excellent form and all eyes are on him. Apart from these, Bharat’s middle order will be stronger with Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja. For the time being, KS Bharat seems to be the first choice as wicketkeeper, but Ishaan Kishan is also an option. At the same time, among the bowlers, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj find themselves ahead in foreign conditions. Siraj and Shami lead the bowling attack, while Thakur provides a third fast bowler option while also strengthening the lower order batting.

Team India in confusion about Umesh Yadav and Ashwin

How the Oval pitch will behave, it cannot be said yet. On one hand, there is confusion about Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, while a lot of discussions are going on regarding the selection of Ishaan Kishan and KS Bharat. Rohit Sharma said, ‘The pitch of Oval Cricket Ground is constantly changing. I don’t know what kind of pitch this pitch is going to be tomorrow. I would not say that Ravichandran Ashwin will not be in India’s playing 11. Tomorrow we will give the condition of the pitch, how will the pitch be? Only after seeing this will take the final decision of your playing 11.

Possible playing 11 of both the teams

India :Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia :David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

