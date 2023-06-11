WTC Final: Potting defended the third umpire on the disputed wicket of Shubman Gill, said this big thing

former australian captain Ricky Ponting All-rounder Cameron Green believes that the ball touched the ground at one point while taking the catch of India opener Shubman Gill on the fourth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but he credited the third umpire for taking the right decision during this period. Gave.

Controversy over Gill’s wicket

When Gill was batting on 18, Scott Boland’s ball took the edge of his bat and went to the left of Green in the gully, who took the catch an inch above the ground. Green started celebrating soon after. During this, the Indian opener stood at the crease. Third umpire Richard Kettleborough then declared Gill out. India captain Rohit Sharma shouted ‘no’ in despair as chants of ‘dhokha, dhokha’ erupted around the stands at The Oval.

Ponting told the umpire’s decision right

Ponting told the International Cricket Council (ICC), ‘When I saw it live I knew the ball had reached him but after watching the replays I was not sure what happened.’ He said, ‘I actually think that some part of the ball touched the ground and it is for the umpire to see if the ball was under the control of the fielder before touching the ground, then the batsman is out.’

Shami raised questions on the umpire’s decision

After the end of the day’s play, Green had said that he had taken the catch while Gill took to social media to express his displeasure over the decision. Mohammed Shami, the leader of India’s fast bowling attack, was also involved in criticizing this decision. He said that the umpires should have taken more time to deliberate as it is a WTC final.

Gill’s wicket was important for India

Ponting agreed with former Australian coach Justin Langer that there would be mixed opinions on the decision. He said, ‘It was probably six or eight inches from the ground but after that something else happened.’ Ponting said, ‘I am sure there will be a lot of talk about it and probably more talk in India than in Australia, everyone in India will think it is not out and everyone in Australia will think it is out.’

He said, ‘If it had been given out on the field, I think the third umpire would have needed conclusive evidence to overturn that decision and I don’t think there would have been any conclusive evidence.’ The ‘soft signal’ removed from the playing conditions before the final could have gone in India’s favor if the on-field umpires had signaled not-out to the TV umpire.

