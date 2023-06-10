WTC Final: Rahane held the bat even after finger injury, seeing husband’s passion, wife looted love

India and AustraliaThe final match of the World Test Championship is being played at The Oval in England. India’s star batsman in this match and who returned to Team India after 15 monthsAjinkya RahanePlaying an amazing inning, he scored 89 runs in the first innings. Rahane also suffered an injury to his finger during this innings, although he continued to bat even after the injury. At the same time, seeing this passion of Rahane, his wife Radhika has showered love on Rahane on social media.

Wife Radhika showered love on Rahane

Rahane, who came to bat in the first innings against Australia, got the ball on his finger several times. He was also seen in a lot of pain during the match. Although he continued batting even then. On the other hand, seeing this passion of Rahane, his wife Radhika Dhopavkar is feeling very proud. He has also expressed his love for Rahane on social media.

Radhika has said a heart touching thing for Rahane by sharing the post on her official Instagram account. Radhika said that despite the swollen finger, you refused to get the scan done to keep your mindset intact. You continued to bat for your team with incredible selflessness and determination. You have inspired us all with your unwavering commitment. Stayed at the crease. I am proud to have your unwavering team spirit and my partner. lots of love to you

