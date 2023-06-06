WTC Final: Ravi Shastri, Ponting and Akram told Australia strong contenders, coach Dravid gave a befitting reply

Rahul Dravid WTC Final 2023: Between India and Australia from June 7 at The Oval world test championship Final match will be played. The Indian team has made it to the WTC finals for the second time in a row and is being considered as a strong contender for the title. Be it any format or tournament, Team India always emerges as a strong contender. Even in Test cricket, the Indian team has emerged as a strong team on domestic and foreign soil for more than a decade. Despite this, veteran cricketers Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram have named Australia as their favorite team and a strong contender for the trophy. On which the head coach of Team India Rahul Dravid Responding has given a befitting reply. Talking to the media in London on Monday, Dravid said that these things do not bother him.

Shastri, Ponting and Akram told Australia strong contenders

When Ravi Shastri was asked about his favorite team at the pre-game live event organized by the ICC on Sunday, the former India coach admitted that Australia are favorites on paper in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Ponting took his country’s side and also pointed out that the Indian players would be a bit tired after the IPL 2023 season as compared to their opposition team and players. Wasim Akram also chose the Australian team.

Rahul Dravid gave a befitting reply

On the other hand, on Monday, when Rahul Dravid was informed about the opinion of these three experts and was asked whether such statements would help the Indian team? In response, Dravid expressed confidence in Team India and said that Rohit Sharma-led team can become the champion and he believes in it. Dravid said, ‘Whatever happens, it will happen in the next five days. Whatever is happening before that, whatever is being said before and after, it does not matter. Who’s the favorite, who’s not… These are two good teams playing. Both the teams have some good players. I am very hopeful that if we play good cricket, if we can take 20 wickets and score runs, then I am sure we can win it.

No pressure of not winning ICC trophy in 10 years: Dravid

The Indian team may not have won any ICC trophy in the last 10 years, but head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday said that there is no pressure on his team ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Not there. He said that it would be nice to win the trophy for which the team has been working hard for the last two years. India lost to New Zealand in the WTC final in 2021, while it has been losing in the knockout stages in other ICC tournaments. Team India last won the ICC trophy in the form of Champions Trophy in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

