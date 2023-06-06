WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja has been the most effective on Oval’s pitch, see the record of all Indian bowlers

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: The final of the World Test Championship will be played between India and Australia from Wednesday, June 7. The Indian team, which lost to New Zealand in the final last time, does not want to repeat any mistake this time. The final match is to be played at the Oval ground in England. Star all-rounder among Indian bowlers on the ground Ravindra Jadeja is dominating. Oval’s pitch is considered to be helpful for swing and fast bowlers, Jadeja has proved everyone wrong with his spin bowling.

Jadeja’s brilliant performance at the Oval

Talking about the bowling of the current Indian team, Jadeja has played maximum two Test matches there and has taken 11 wickets. Jadeja played Test match for the first time in 2018 at The Oval. Took four wickets for 79 runs against England, then took three wickets in the second innings. After this, in 2021 against England, he took two wickets for 36 runs in 17 overs, and in the second innings took two wickets by spending 50 runs.

Three fast bowlers took 10 wickets in 2021

Fast bowlers Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj also took 10 wickets at the Oval in 2021. Umesh took three wickets for 76 runs in 19 overs against England in that match, while in the second innings he took three wickets for 60 runs in 18.2 overs. Shardul took one wicket for 54 runs in 15 overs in the first innings, while in the second innings he took two wickets for 22 runs in eight overs.

Ashwin hasn’t played at The Oval for nine years

Ashwin has not got a chance to play a Test match at The Oval for the last nine years. He last played a Test match against England in 2014, taking three wickets for 72 runs in 21.3 overs.

Shami got two wickets in 2018

Fast bowler Muhammad Shami last played at the Oval in 2018 and was able to take two wickets. He bowled 30 overs in the first innings against England, giving away 72 runs, but could not take wickets. Then in the second innings he took two wickets for 110 runs in 25 overs.

WTC Final: There will be a fierce competition between India and Australia, know A to Z information before the title clash final 2023