WTC Final: Siraj made a big statement on his bowling aggression, said - 'This is for my best bowling...'

world test championship final The contest has come at a very exciting turn. India has made a wonderful comeback in this match. Especially in the second innings of Australia, the fast bowlers of Team India are bowling very fast. On the other hand, if we talk about the match so far, India’s star fast bowler Mohammed Siraj Has done very sharp bowling in this match so far. At the same time, Siraj has given a big statement regarding his bowling and aggression. India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj believes that aggressive attitude helps him to bring out his best.

Bowling aggression helps

He said that it was because of this aggressive attitude that he got so much success. Since making his Test debut against Australia in 2020, Siraj has been India’s top bowler in the longer format of the game. The fast bowler from Hyderabad has been the best bowler of the team in the World Test Championship final being played against Australia at The Oval. After taking four wickets in the first innings, he dismissed David Warner in the second innings. Siraj said in a video released on the ICC website, ‘Aggression is very important in my bowling. Test cricket is based on aggression. It is not just about bowling simple balls and going without making an impact.

Aggressive attitude gives me success

Siraj said that ‘When I bowl with aggression, I keep my body busy. Some bowlers are not able to bowl properly after adopting an aggressive attitude, but on the contrary, my bowling is accurate. This fast bowler said, ‘The more aggression I use in my game, the more success I get. I enjoy playing with aggression.

WTC Final 2023: Team India in danger of defeat, Australia towards big lead t)Mohammad Siraj on his bowling