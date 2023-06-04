WTC Final: Some love cover drive, some are crazy about aggression, Kohli’s different craze seen in Kangaroo camp

Virat Kohli India and Australia Between June 7, the final of the World Test Championship will be played at The Oval. Both the teams are practicing hard for this match. Before the fierce competition between the two teams, there has been a different craze of India’s legendary batsman Virat Kohli in the Australian camp.

Before the WTC final, the ICC has shared a video by its official, in which Australian captain Pat Cummins, Cameron Green and the Australian team are seen praising Virat Kohli fiercely.

ICC has shared a video from its official Instagram account. In which the entire team, including Australian captain Pat Cummins, was seen as a fan of Virat Kohli. In the video shared by the ICC, all the players asked Indian batsman Virat Kohli to explain them in one word.

In this video, Cameron Green, the young all-rounder of Australia team, appeared. While Green called Kohli the ‘Man of India’, David Warner showed his love for Kohli’s cover drive. He called this shot of Kohli unbelievable.

Australian star Marnus Labushen also praised Kohli, Labushen described him as one of the great players of the cricket world. Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc was also seen praising Kohli. The Australian fast bowler described Kohli as the backbone of the middle order of Team India.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins was further seen in this video shared by the ICC. Cummins described Kohli as a ‘good player’. On the other hand, Australian star and veteran batsman Steve Smith called Kohli a superstar and he said that Kohli always likes Australia to play against us.