WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar, Ganguly and Ponting angry over not feeding Ashwin said this

WTC 2023 Final, IND vs AUS: between India and Australia world test championship The final is being played. In this match being played at The Oval from June 7, Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. captain Rohit Sharma Seeing the green grassy pitch and condition, decided to feed four fast bowlers in the team. The Indian captain did not include Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing-11 and went on the field with only one spinner in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. Now, his decision seems to be going wrong. Many former veteran cricketers believe that in an important match like the final, how can one exclude the world’s No. 1 Test bowler.

Gavaskar questioned for not feeding Ashwin

Sunil Gavaskar, one of India’s veteran batsmen, criticized the decision of keeping Ashwin away from the playing XI and making him sit on the bench. Gavaskar said during the commentary, ‘There are five left-handed batsmen in Australia. This includes David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey. Even after this there is no off-spinner in your team. Why so? This decision is incomprehensible. Harbhajan Singh, who was commenting together, also supported Gavaskar.

no @ashwinravi99 for #India is a big mistake..!! #WTC2023

Ganguly and Ponting said this

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also gave his opinion on this decision. Ganguly said, ‘In the last few years they have got success with four fast bowlers. He has won test matches. Every captain is different. Rohit and I think differently. If you ask me, it would have been difficult for me to keep a quality bowler like Ashwin out of the playing-11. He further said, ‘If you have bowlers like Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble in the team, no matter what the condition, it is necessary to feed them.’ At the same time, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said, ‘As the game progresses, I think the attitude of the pitch will change. Ashwin could have troubled the left-handed batsmen, but he is not in the team.

