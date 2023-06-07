WTC Final: Team India again ignored No. 1 Test bowler, know why he did not get a place in the title match

world test championship 2023 The final match is being played at The Oval ground in London. This match between the two teams is expected to be quite thorny. Although the captain of the Indian team Rohit Sharma Surprising everyone, playing 11 has not kept world number 1 and India’s veteran spinner R Ashwin in the team. Ashwin has not been included in the team considering the pitch and conditions of the Oval. This is not the first time that Ashwin has not been kept by the Indian team in England. Even before this, Ashwin had to sit out of the team even on the tour of England.

Why Ashwin did not get a place in the team

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma has given a big statement regarding not including Ashwin in the team. Rohit said that ‘it is always difficult (to keep Ashwin out), he has been a match-winner for us all these years. But you have to do those things which are important for the team and finally we came up with that decision.

On the other hand, Rohit said about Rahane’s inclusion in the team that ‘he has brought a lot of experience, he has played more than 80 Test matches and he has done well for the team. He has been out for a while but I think with the experience he has, he can change everything.

Playing 11 of India and Australia

India – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shrikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia – David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

