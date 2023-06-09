WTC Final: Team India’s innings falters, now the danger of follow on

London, 08 June (Hindustan). By the end of the second day’s play of the final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) being played between India and Australia at the Oval ground, the Indian team has scored 151 runs losing 5 wickets in the first innings. India’s batting line-up proved to be a flop on the bad side in front of the Kangaroo bowlers. At present, the danger of follow-on is hovering over Team India. To avoid this, the Indian team will have to score 269 runs. Earlier, Australia scored 469 runs in the first innings.

In response to Australia’s 469 runs, the Indian team’s top order failed once again. First of all, captain Rohit Sharma was lbw after scoring just 15 runs. Then the team’s score was 30 runs. On this score, Shubman Gill also returned to the pavilion after scoring 13 runs. Then Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli had added 20 runs for the third wicket that this pair also broke. Pujara was bowled on the ball to Cameron Green after scoring 14 runs. The biggest blow to the decaying Indian team was the dismissal of Virat Kohli. When the team’s score reached 71 runs, Kohli got out after scoring 14 runs.

However, there was a 71-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket. In this partnership, Jadeja took the lead and scored 48 runs in 51 balls like an ODI innings. Jadeja was caught out by Nathan Lyon at the hands of Steve Smith. By the end of the second day’s play, Rahane scored 29 runs and Shrikar Bharat was at the crease after scoring 5 runs. So far for Australia, all five bowlers Starc, Cummins, Boland, Green and Nathan Lyon have achieved one success each.

Earlier, Australia scored 469 in their first innings on the second day of the WTC final, riding on brilliant centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith. Head scored a fine century of 163, while Smith scored a fine 121. Mohammad Siraj took 4 wickets from India. While Mohd. Shami and Shardul Thakur got two wickets each. Jadeja got a breakthrough and a batsman was run out by Akshar Patel as a substitute player.