WTC Final: The Oval Stadium in London will be full for 4 days in India-Australia match, ICC hopes

International Cricket Council (ICC) hopes that the India-Australia match at the Oval in London from June 7 World Test Championship (WTC) Final At least the first four days of the stadium will be full of spectators. The ICC has also kept a ‘reserve day’ for the final so that in case of bad weather, the game can be held on this day. Most of the Indian players have started practicing after reaching London.

ICC said this

ICC General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan said during a conversation with selected media persons, ‘We are working closely with the Local Organizing Committee (ECB) to ensure that this is a great match for the spectators. We expect the stadium to be full for at least the first four days. We are moving in the right direction. He said that the two best teams of the world will be facing each other, due to which the audience is very much interested in this match. It will be a great match.

Reserve day has been kept due to rain

Khan said, “We are hoping that the weather remains clear so that we get to see good cricket on all the five days, although we have kept a ‘reserve day’ to compensate for the hindrance due to the weather.” At the same time, he also said that there will be no change in the current method of WTC and it will continue in the same way in which each team plays six series (three home and three away) in a two-year cycle. Khan said that the WTC finals would continue in a similar five-day format after a two-year cycle.

Teams are as follows



India : Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mo. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper)

Standby Player: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia : Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.