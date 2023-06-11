WTC Final: Thrilling battle of victory on the last day, India need 280 runs to create history and Australia 7 wickets

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: being played between India and Australia world test championship final The contest has now reached an exciting turn. Four days of this title match going on in The Oval have been completed and now a very interesting battle is going to be seen on the fifth and last day. Team India has got a target of 444 runs. By the end of the fourth day’s play, India has scored 164 runs for 3 wickets. Now the Indian team needs 280 runs to win the last day, while Australia needs 7 wickets to win the title.

However, in the middle of Australia’s path to victory, Virat Kohli, who is running in excellent form, is standing. By the end of the fourth day’s play, Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion after scoring 44 and Ajinkya Rahane 20 runs. Earlier, chasing 444 runs on the fourth day, Team India lost the wickets of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Rohit Sharma. Now the team has only 7 wickets in hand. Team India can still bring home the ICC trophy by winning this match.

Let us tell you that after winning the toss in the match, India had decided to bowl first. Australia had scored 469 runs while batting in the first innings, in response to which Team India was reduced to 296 runs in the first innings. After this, Australia declared the innings by scoring 270 runs for 8 wickets in their second innings. In this way, Team India got the target of 444 runs to win.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a brisk start facing Cummins and Scott Boland. A good partnership was going on between the two openers. But just before tea, Gill handed over a catch to Cameron Green on Boland’s ball. Green took the catch by diving. However, replays showed that it was a very close affair as the ball was almost touching the ground. Gill had to return to the pavilion after scoring 18 runs.

After this, Nathan Lyon gave second blow to India by dismissing Rohit Sharma in the 20th over. Captain Rohit returned to the pavilion after scoring 43 runs. At the same time, Cheteshwar Pujara scored 27 runs on the ball of Cummins and got caught behind the wicket after playing a bad shot on the ball of Cummins. In this way, Team India scored 164 runs while batting on the fourth day and now the team needs 280 runs to win.

The highest fourth innings target in Test cricket has been 418 which has been successfully chased, while the record at The Oval is 263. It is a matter of relief for the Indians that Kohli and Rahane have not had any problem in playing the Australian bowlers. Kohli played excellent shots on midwicket and midon, using his strong wrists very well. The pitch is helping both fast bowlers and spinners in the midst of extreme heat.

Earlier, Pat Cummins announced the end of Australia’s second innings after his wicket fell but before that added 69 runs in 87 balls. India took two wickets in the opening session but by lunch Australia had taken a total of 374 runs by scoring 201 runs for 6 wickets. Australia had to struggle a lot in the morning session to score 78 runs in 26 overs . Alex Kari scored 41 runs in 61 balls while Mitchell Starc scored 11 runs.

