WTC Final: Virat Kohli praised Steve Smith, told him the best Test player of this generation, VIDEO

WTC Final 2023: The final of the ICC World Test Championship is being played between India and Australia. Australia’s position has looked strong on the first day of this ongoing match at The Oval. By the end of the first day’s play, Australia scored 327 runs for 3 wickets. Currently, Travis Head is playing for the team after scoring 145 runs and Steve Smith scoring 95 runs. Former India captain and legendary batsman Virat Kohli Has praised Steve Smith fiercely. Kohli has described Smith as the best Test cricketer of this generation.

Steve Smith is the best Test batsman of this generation: Kohli

Actually, this statement of Virat Kohli came before the start of WTC final. Kohli called Steve Smith the best batsman of this generation because of his consistency in scoring runs and his incredible average. Kohli said on Star Sports, ‘According to me Smith is the best Test player of this generation. He has shown that his ability to adapt is fantastic. You can take all the test cricketers of this generation, Smith’s record is the most spectacular. His average in Test matches is close to 60. The impact with which he scores runs, I have not seen any player leave so much impact on the field in the last 10 years.

listen to @imVkohli on how high he rates @stevesmith49 in test format! can #TeamIndia keep the Aussie great from scoring big?Tune-in to #FollowTheBluesTomorrow | 9 AM & 12 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar#WTCFinalOnStar #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/zo31tJeUgO

Smith has always scored runs against India: Kohli

Kohli further said, ‘For us, he and Marnus Labuschagne are the main players in his team. Labuschagne is playing good cricket and he along with Smith controls the Australian middle order. Smith has always scored runs against India. It will be our endeavor to get him out as soon as possible, because if he plays for a long time, he can make a match-winning impact. Let us tell you that Smith, who made his Test debut in 2010, has played 96 Tests so far, scoring 8,792 runs at an average of 59.80. He has scored 30 centuries and 37 half-centuries. He is the second most active Test run-scorer after England’s Joe Root (10,948).

