WTC Final: Virat Kohli will create history in the title match, records of Bradman, Sachin and Ponting will be destroyed!

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins with the WTC trophy

world test championship final India and Australia’s preparations for the match are in full swing. Both the teams are working hard to win this final match.

If India has to win this match, then it is very important for the team’s star veteran batsman Virat Kohli to bat. On the other hand, Kohli can break the big records of Don Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting while creating history with the bat in this final match.

Kohli has scored 28 centuries in his Test career. The same Don Bradman scored 29 centuries in his Test career. In such a situation, Kohli is only 1 century away from equaling his century record. Fans have full hope that Kohli will match Bradman’s century in the title match.

Virat Kohli can also break Ricky Ponting’s big record in the final match of the Test Championship. In fact, Ponting has scored the maximum 731 runs in 18 innings of the ICC knockout match. Whereas Kohli is at number three in this list with 619 runs. In such a situation, if Virat scores 112 runs in the final match, then he will become the highest run scorer in the ICC knockout match.

Before Ponting, Virat’s eyes will be on the record of India’s great batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin has scored 658 runs in ICC knockout matches. In such a situation, if Virat scores 39 runs in the final match, then he will break Sachin’s record and become the second batsman to score the most runs in an ICC knockout match.

Let us tell you that Virat Kohli is in amazing form at this time. In the recently concluded IPL 2023, Virat’s bat was very good. He also scored 2 centuries in IPL. In such a situation, the fans have full hope that he will explode with the bat even in the WTC final match.