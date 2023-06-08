WTC Final: Why it is difficult to dismiss Steve Smith in Test, veteran batsman himself revealed, watch video

ICC between India and Australiaworld test championshipThe final match of 2023 is being played. With the start of the second day of this title match, Australia’s legendary star batsmansteve smithScored a brilliant century. This is the 31st century of his Test career. At the same time, before the end of the second day’s play, a video has surfaced on social media. In this video, how Smith sets himself up in Tests and becomes the biggest challenge for bowlers.

How does Smith bat while staying on the wicket in Tests?

Before the start of the second day of the World Test Championship final, the ICC has shared a video from its official Instagram account. In this video, Australia’s legendary star batsman Steve Smith is seen telling how he builds his innings in Tests. Smith told that ‘I mostly focus a lot in the first 20 to 30 balls of the innings. Especially in Test cricket, 20-30 balls are very important. After that I extend my innings. I enjoy the battle and batting with the bowlers.

Scored 9th century in Test against India

Steve Smithy’s 9th century against India in the final of the World Test Championship. He has become the first batsman to jointly score the most Test centuries against India with England star batsman Joe Root (9 centuries). Smith loves playing against India. He also proved this in the match being played at the Oval. Smith has taken a lot of news of every bowler of India in his innings so far. No bowler has been able to leave his impact in front of him.

