WTC Final: Why was Anushka Sharma trolled after Team India’s defeat? Fans gave this advice to Virat Kohli’s wife

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma WTC Final 2023: Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, had to face a crushing defeat by 209 runs in the final of the World Test Championship. Australia captured the title for the first time with this victory. In this match, Virat Kohli got out for India after scoring 14 runs in the first innings and 49 runs in the second innings. Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also reached the stadium to watch the match. At the same time, after this defeat of India, social media users trolled Anushka. Many types of tweets are being done about him.

Anushka Sharma trolled after Team India’s defeat

On the fifth day of this match played at the Oval in London, Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion after scoring 49 runs in India’s second innings. He faced 78 balls and hit 7 fours. Anushka became sad after Kohli’s dismissal. Many of his pictures have been shared on Twitter. But along with sharing his pictures, some social media users have also trolled him. Many types of reactions have been seen regarding Anushka.

India’s crushing defeat in WTC final

Significantly, Australia scored 469 runs in the first innings till all out. In response, Team India scored 296 runs in the first innings. Australia declared the second innings after scoring 270 runs. After this, the Indian team got piled on the score of 234 runs in the second innings. In this way India had to face defeat by 209 runs. His batting was largely responsible for the defeat of Team India.