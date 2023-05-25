WTC Final: Will both Ashwin and Jadeja get a chance in the playing 11 on the pitch of fast bowlers, know here

Former head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the Indian team Australia He should go into the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval next month against Australia with a strong side and include both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI. While Shastri was the coach, the Indian team won the Test match at the Oval in 2021, but in addition to fast bowlers Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur, the then vice-captain Rohit Sharma’s century innings played an important role. Shastri, while selecting his playing XI for the WTC final, said that Bumrah’s absence has dealt a blow to India’s chances and the team should go with another spinner.

Shastri said in the ICC review that India had done well in England last time because then the team had Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj. So you had four fast bowlers, one of whom was an all-rounder in the form of Shardul. According to Shastri, players should be selected by looking at the conditions and their current form. If your fast bowling attack is not very good. If you think that some of the fast bowlers have aged and cannot bowl as fast as before, then you should go with two spinners, because both Ashwin and Jadeja are good spinners.

David Warner will be important for Australia

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald believes David Warner will play a key role in the upcoming World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes series against England. The tour of India earlier this year was difficult for Warner. The captain of Delhi Capitals scored 516 runs in 14 matches in IPL, but the team could not reach the playoffs. Despite these setbacks, Macdonald is confident that Warner will be in his best form in England.

He told Australia’s radio station Sen that we expect him to play an important role in the Ashes and WTC finals. Warner has been selected in the Australian team for the WTC final against India and the first two Ashes Tests. The selectors have also picked Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw as substitutes. McDonald said that he is an important part of the team.