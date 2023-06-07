WTC IND vs AUS LIVE: The title match between India and Australia starts from today, know who has the upper hand before the match

World Test Championship final from today

The much-awaited match between India and Australia from today (June 7)world test championshipFinal will be played. This match between the two will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. The Indian team is at number one in the current Test rankings and Australia is at number two. Australia reached the final with 152 points and India reached the final with 127 points. This match between the two teams is going to be very exciting. Please tell that this title match will be played from 7th to 11th June. June 12 has been kept as reserve day.

Indian team squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Akshar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav.

Standby players- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia Team Squad

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Michael Naseer, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Standby players – Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw.