WTC Points Table: India lost due to second test draw, Team India slipped to second place

India And West Indies The second match of the test series between India was a draw due to rain. Despite the draw of this match, Team India captured the Test series 1-0. However, due to the draw of the second test, the Indian team suffered a big loss in the points table of the World Test Championship. Due to the draw match against the Caribbean team, the Indian team has gone behind Pakistan and reached the second place in the points table.

Team India slipped to second place on the points table

Let us tell you that a two-match Test series was played between India and West Indies. Team India won the first match of this series. However, due to rain, the Indian team could not win the second match and the match was a draw. India suffered a big loss due to the draw of the second Test match and the Indian team has slipped to second place on the World Test Championship points table. Now Pakistan has occupied the first place in the points table.

Pakistan’s team is also playing Test series against Sri Lanka right now. Pakistan won the first match of this series. Although the second match is still going on. Pakistan has 100 percent and 12 points in the WTC points table and is at the first position. On the other hand, after the second Test draw against the West Indies, Team India has 66.67 percent and 16 points on the WTC points table and the Indian team has reached the second position. If the Indian team had defeated the West Indies in the second test, then the Indian team would have remained in the first place. However, rain ruined Team India’s hopes and the Indian team slipped to second place on the points table. Now if Pakistan’s team loses the second match against Sri Lanka, then Team India will again be on top.

How was the second test between India and West Indies

The second Test between India and West Indies ended in a draw due to rain. However, even after the draw of this match, the Indian team won the series 1-0. Talking about the fifth day of the second Test match, on the last day of this match, West Indies needed 289 runs to win, while India needed 8 wickets to win. India remained favorite for the second test match as well. However, the match could not be played due to rain and the match ended in a draw.

Defeated the West Indies in the Test series for the 9th time in a row

The Indian team has maintained its winning streak in the Test series against the West Indies. The 1-0 win against the West Indies is very special for India. Actually, this was the 9th consecutive Test series victory of the Indian team against the West Indies. How much the Indian team has dominated the West Indies, you can guess from the fact that the West Indies team has not been able to defeat Team India in a single match in the last 9 Test series.

The condition of the rest of the teams in the WTC points table

Apart from India and Pakistan, Australia occupies the third position in the points table of the World Test Championship. The Australia team now has 54.17 percent and 26 points. England is in fourth place. England has 29.17 percent and 14 points. The Ashes war between Australia and England is also going on. In the Ashes series, the Kangaroo team has maintained a 2-1 lead over the English team. West Indies occupy the fifth position in the World Test Championship points table. Sri Lanka is at the sixth position, New Zealand at the seventh, Bangladesh at the eighth and South Africa at the 9th position.

Let us tell you that the Indian team does not have to play a single Test match for about 5 months. Team India will now be busy preparing for the upcoming World Cup to be held in India. The Indian team’s preparations for the World Cup will begin with the ODI series against the West Indies. The ODI series between India and West Indies is going to start from 27th July. At the same time, Team India also has to participate in the Asia Cup before the World Cup. India will face its arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

