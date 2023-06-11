WTC Prize Money: Money rains on Australia after title win, Team India rich even after defeat

Australia won the WTC title

The Australia team has won the title of the World Test Championship. Australia has won the ICC World Test Championship title for the first time by defeating India by 209 runs in the final match. With this victory, money has rained on the Australian team.

After the victory in the final match against India, the Australian team has got about 13.2 crore rupees along with the trophy of the World Test Championship.

The Indian team has faced defeat in this match. However, then Team India has got a huge amount of money. India has been given an amount of Rs 6.5 crore for becoming the runner-up of the World Test Championship.

Australia maintained its hold in this title match from the beginning. Not even once in the entire match did the Indian team dominate Australia.

Australia had scored 469 runs in the first innings and 270 runs in the second innings. On the strength of these two innings, Australia had given a big target of 444 runs to India.

Indian batsmen were completely scattered in front of the big target of 444 runs by Australia. Chasing this target, Team India was able to score only 234 runs in the second innings.