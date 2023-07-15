XAT 2024: The exam will be held on January 7 for admission in 160 business schools of the country, this is the last date for registration

Jamshedpur, Sandeep Savarn: The Xavier Aptitude Test (JAT) examination to be held for admission in 160 business schools of the country including XLRI will be held on January 7, 2024. The exam will be in online mode. Xavier School of Management has issued a notification regarding this. According to this notification, registration for joining JAT will be done from July 15 to November 30. Along with this, the admit card can also be downloaded from December 20. For this, all the preparations have been completed by XLRI. Candidates appearing in this examination can do their online registration by visiting the website xatonline.in. Let us tell you that any graduate can join JAT. If a candidate is studying in the final year of graduation in a recognized university or deemed university and his result will be released by June 10, 2024, then he will also be able to appear in it.

There is an exam for admission in business schools.

Let us tell you that this is a national level qualifying examination, which is one of the oldest and second largest examinations in the country for admission to MBA and PGDM. Apart from XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi campuses, Loyola Institute of Business Management in Chennai, St. Joseph’s Institute of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, Sri Balaji University, TAMPI Manipal, XIMB Bhubaneswar, Delhi’s Four Schools of Management and others through JAT score Admission can be done in about 160 business schools.

What is the eligibility to appear in the exam

Any graduate can join JAT. If a candidate is studying in the final year of graduation in a recognized university or deemed university and his result will be released by June 10, 2024, then he will also be able to appear in it.

No change in exam pattern

At present, there is no change of any kind in the pattern of the exam. The result of the exam will be released in the last week of January. The number of questions varies from year to year. Each section will have approximately 22-30 questions and the total number of questions including general knowledge will not exceed 100-105. GK and essay writing score will not be included in the cutoff. Those who pass the written test will be called to appear in GD-PI. The questions will be asked in two parts in the exam. In Part One, questions related to Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation will be asked while in Part Two, questions related to General Knowledge and Analytical Essay writing will be asked.

What will be the registration fee

JAT’s registration fee has been increased by Rs 100 as compared to last year. Last year, where the registration fee was Rs 2000, this time it has been increased to Rs 2100. While the registration fee for admission in any course of XLRI is Rs.200.

Important Dates

, Exam Date – 07 January 2024

, Registration will start from 15 July 2023

, Registration will end on 30 November 2023

, JAT Admit Card Download : After 20 December 2023

Admission in these courses

1. Business Management Program (BM)

2. Human Resource Management Program (HRM)

3. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (18 months)

4. Fellow Program in Management (FPM)

5. XLRI-RBS Double Masters Program

6. Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Creation Program

how to apply

1. Register yourself

2. Verify Email ID

3. Fill JAT Application Form Online

4. Upload Required Documents

5. Pay the Application Fee

6. Submit Your Application Form

what will be asked

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning Decision Making Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation General Knowledge

5. Essay writing

