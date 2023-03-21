Xi Jinping: China is ready to play an important role in resolving the Ukrainian issue

March 21 - BLiTZ. An important statement was made by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the head of China announced that Beijing could play an important role by helping to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. reports the Public News Service.

The head of China noted that most states actively support reconciliation, detente the current situation, “the voice of peace and reason prevails.” Many countries are against adding fuel to the fire in the current Ukrainian conflict.

Experts report that during the meeting of the two heads of state, both sides had a deep exchange of views on the Kyiv situation.

It is important to note that earlier one of the representatives of the US White House noted the strength and friendliness of government relations between Russia and China.

