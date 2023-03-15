Xi Jinping says the modern world does not need a new cold war

March 15 - BLiTZ. Chinese President Xi Jinping said that in the new realities, the world does not need a new cold war, so everything must be done to prevent its return. It is reported by TASS.

The Chinese President also expressed confidence that the international community would abandon the idea of ​​unleashing a cold war. China believes that there should be no hegemony and “power politics” in relations between different countries.

RIA Novosti: Russian Ambassador to London expressed Moscow's concern about the creation of the AUKUS union March 15, 2023 at 13:01

Recall that earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia in December 2022. Later it became known that Xi Jinping planned to visit Moscow next week.