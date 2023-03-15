Xi Jinping warns against trying to provoke a split in the world

Attempts to provoke a split and kindle confrontation under the auspices of democracy threaten the world with a catastrophe. This was stated on March 15 by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the High-Level Dialogue between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the political parties of the world.

“We stand for overcoming differences through dialogue and resolving disputes through cooperation, and strongly oppose all forms of hegemony and power politics,” he said.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China is committed to a security model based on honesty, fairness and common benefit.

At the same time, the Chinese leader stressed that the practice of inciting conflicts in the name of democracy is contrary to its spirit and is in itself a violation of democracy. He also pointed out that such actions are only harmful and will not receive support.

Earlier, on March 13, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called bilateral relations between Russia and China a pillar of global stability in the world.

On the same day, Francois Asselino, the leader of the French People’s Republican Union party, said that the actions of Western politicians and the media would lead to the unification of the whole world against the West.