Xi Jinping’s plans to visit Moscow next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow in the near future. This was announced on March 13 by the agency Reuters.

According to the publication, the Chinese leader will arrive in Russia “next week”, that is, after March 20. He intends to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On March 10, deputies of the National People’s Congress re-elected the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping was elected for the third time. The decision was unanimous. 2952 people took part in the voting.

Prior to that, on March 1, Xi Jinping called it necessary to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy. In his opinion, individual states should abandon attempts to turn the international system of economic relations into an instrument of pressure and instead make efforts to find peaceful solutions.

On February 24, China published a position paper on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Chinese Deputy Representative to the UN Dai Bing also indicated that the main priority of the Chinese authorities is a ceasefire and hostilities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the Russian Federation highly appreciates China’s desire to contribute to the settlement of the conflict and shares Beijing’s views.

On December 30, 2022, Xi and Putin met via videoconference. During the dialogue, the Russian leader congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful holding of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party and on his re-election to the post of General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. In response to the words of his Russian colleague, the President of China noted the high results of the mutual work of Russia and China in 2022, despite economic and political obstacles.