Xiaomi India preparing for retrenchment amid government’s strictness and challenges, decree issued from China

New Delhi : The Chinese smartphone company is planning to lay off employees in India amidst the strictness of the government and market challenges. Along with this, the company is going to make significant changes in the Indian business. According to media reports, Xiaomi India is planning to reduce its workforce to less than 1,000 as part of the restructuring process in the company. The reports quoted former and current employees as saying that the layoffs are part of a cost-cutting measure amid declining market share coupled with increased crackdown by government agencies.

Decree being issued from China

This is not the first time in India that Chinese mobile company Xiaomi is laying off employees in India. In the month of June, the company showed the way out to about 30 employees. It is being told in media reports that due to large-scale changes in the business structure in India, most of the decisions are being made from the headquarters of Xiaomi India in China, where its parent company is established.

It is being told that all the decisions related to the operation of Xiaomi India in India are being made from China itself. If seen from this point of view, then the decree of the plan to retrench employees on a large scale in India has also been issued from China itself.

Realme launches Realme Money to compete with Xiaomi’s MI Credit

Strong shock in the business market

According to media reports, Chinese mobile company Xiaomi India is facing a major setback in the Indian market. It is being told that during the first quarter of the year 2023, there has been a big setback in Xiaomi India shipment and has come down to five million. However, last year the shipment figure was beyond seven-eight million. It is also being told that in the Indian mobile market, Xiaomi India has been occupying number one position for a long time, but now Samsung is on the first position and Vivo is on the second position.