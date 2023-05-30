Xiaomi Smartphone: Xiaomi will buy half the parts used in the handset at the local level

Xiaomi Smartphone: Xiaomi, a Chinese company that makes mobile phones and other products, plans to localize half of the components used in smartphones by value by 2025. Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India gave this information. He also announced the company’s entry into the headphone, earphone segment. It will be produced at the Optimus Electronics Limited (OEL) factory in Noida.

35 percent being sourced locally

The President of Xiaomi India said, we want to increase the products we buy locally. Already 35 per cent of non-semiconductor BOM (bill of materials) is being sourced locally. We will also look at getting semiconductors whenever possible. We expect to source up to 50 per cent of components locally by value by 2025.

Smartphone display will also be taken at the local level

Muralikrishnan said the company would look at increasing the use of components locally. By the end of this year, we will look at sourcing smartphone displays locally, he added. Xiaomi currently has partnerships with Indian electronics manufacturing service companies Dixon Technology and Radiant for smart televisions. In addition, the company has partnered with Lite for TV remotes. The company has partnered with OIL for the manufacture of ‘Neck Band’ (listening product). The plan is to introduce this product in June.

2022 was a difficult year for the company

Muralikrishnan said, we are entering the category of listening products. We have chosen Optimus Electronics for this. Their potential is huge in terms of products in the hearable and wearable category. When asked about the continuous decline in the company’s smartphone sales, he said that 2022 was a difficult year. The company is looking at selling at a reasonable price with a profit relative to the volume. (with language input)