Yamuna river in Delhi again in fierce form!

New Delhi, 23 July (Hindustan Times). The water level of Yamuna river crossed the danger mark at 4 pm today in the national capital Delhi. Presently Yamuna is flowing at 206.31 metres. It may increase further by night. The Delhi administration is making arrangements to evacuate Yamuna Khadar and low-lying areas immediately.

The rapid rise in the water level may affect the relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected low-lying areas. Delhi’s Revenue Minister Atishi says that more than two lakh cusecs of water was released into the Yamuna river on Saturday from Hathinikund barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana. In view of the possible threat, the Delhi government is on high alert. He had expressed apprehension that if the water level reaches 206.7 metres, some parts of the Yamuna Khadar may be submerged. The water level of Yamuna remained around the danger mark of 205.33 meters for the last few days. On July 13, this record was reached at 208.66 meters.

According to the flood monitoring portal of the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Yamuna started rising in the national capital Delhi on the night of July 11. The water level at Purana Loha Pul (Old Bridge) reached 206.05 meters at 12:01 pm. It was recorded at 206.83 meters at 11:00 pm on July 12. At exactly 12 o’clock in the night of July 13, it increased rapidly and reached 208.13 meters and by 8 am it reached 208.48 meters. Crossed 208.66 meters after 08 pm.

Earlier Delhi had experienced floods in 1924, 1977, 1978, 1995, 2010 and 2013. Of these, the floods of September 1978 made the people of Delhi cry. On September 4, four Yamuna bridges (old railway bridge, Wazirabad bridge, bridge near Income Tax Office and Okhla bridge) were closed for traffic for 48 hours. 30 villages in North Delhi were inundated. A large part of the road from GT Road to Karnal was submerged in Yamuna water.

Popularly known as the ‘Old Iron Bridge’ in Delhi, the bridge has witnessed so many floods in more than a century and a half that it is considered a reference point for measuring the water hazard level in the Yamuna River. This river has been in spate for a few weeks. On July 12, its water level broke the record of 207.49 meters made in 1978 and many important parts of Delhi were inundated. Due to rising water level, this historic bridge, considered the lifeline of Indian Railways, was temporarily closed for traffic.