yamuna water level reaches 20795 meters record broken in 1978 delhi in tension due to overflowing yamuna prt

Yamuna’s water level reaches record level in DelhiThe water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has reached a record 207.95 meters on Wednesday. Earlier in 1978, the water level of the river reached 207.49 meters. Due to the continuous increase in the water level of Yamuna, flood water has entered many areas located on the banks of the river. At the same time, thousands of people have been shifted to safer places due to water entering houses and markets built in the vicinity of the Yamuna river in the national capital Delhi. In view of the flood-like situation, the Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in flood-prone areas of the national capital as a precautionary measure.

