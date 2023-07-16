Yamuna water reached above the danger mark at Prayag Ghat in Mathura, hundreds of people ready to leave their homes

Mathura. Since the monsoon has been active in Uttar Pradesh, the process of rain is going on. At the same time, rain is wreaking havoc in many districts of UP. Due to heavy rains, many rivers of UP have taken a furious form. The water level of Yamuna is increasing continuously in Mathura and Vrindavan. Because of which more than 100 people in Vrindavan and 24 in Mathura have left their homes and reached flood relief centers. Due to continuous rains in Mathura, the water level has reached above the danger mark. Which is proving to be quite fatal for the people.

Many people ready to leave home

The water level at Prayag Ghat of Yamuna has reached 40 cm above the danger mark of 166 feet. Due to which the heartbeat of the people living nearby has increased. They are busy moving their belongings. Yamuna water has entered many residential areas. There are many people here who are not ready to leave their homes. Because of this he is forced to live in the middle of the water. The effect of rising water level in Yamuna is being seen the most in Vrindavan. More than 3 feet of water has been filled on VIP Road Parikrama Marg. Here, from Kali Daha to Madan Mohan Temple, the water of Yamuna is churning.

UP Weather Live: Heavy rain will occur in UP for the next 48 hours, many rivers including Yamuna, Saryu are in spate, warning issued

Flood affected people being taken to a safe place

The house of Dinesh, who runs a water treatment plant, is also present here. Dinesh told that his house has been filled with water up to 5 feet, somehow he reached a safe place. Yamuna has come on Kali Daha after 45 years, before that water came here in the flood of 1978. The pedestrian road going from Chir Ghat to KC Ghat has been closed. More than 6 feet of water has come here. The Dhobi Ghat built in the Kumbh Mela area is also full of water. On the other hand, people living in temporary houses are now migrating to safer places. Small children are taking out the belongings of the houses and taking them to the safe places. Goods and animals are being removed from the tractor trolley. The ashram of Saint Vijay Kaushal Maharaj was also filled with water.