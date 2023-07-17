Yamuna water reaches Taj Mahal, BJP accuses Kejriwal government on the situation in Delhi

Yamuna Water Reaches Taj Mahal: Due to continuous rains in North India, the water level of rivers located in many states has increased. Along with this, an alert has been issued regarding rain on the mountains as well. On Sunday morning, Yamuna river of Agra has crossed the danger mark. Let us inform that it has happened after about 45 years that the water of Yamuna has touched the wall of Taj Mahal. Though the water level of Yamuna has come down in Delhi, it is still flowing above the danger mark (205.33 metres).

The water level of these rivers increased

In Garhmukteshwar also, after 13 years the water level of Ganga is beyond the yellow mark. In Brajghat, the water of the Ganges has reached near the stairs built near the Aarti site. In Himachal Pradesh too, it rained in many districts on Sunday. In the latest forecast of the Meteorological Department, a warning of heavy rain has been issued in all the districts of the state. During this, warnings have been issued for cloudburst and flash floods at some places. In Delhi too, moderate rain is expected for three days.

Delhi BJP demands judicial inquiry

At the same time, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday demanded a judicial inquiry into whether the local Aam Aadmi Party government had carried out desilting of the Yamuna river and drains in the capital, and if so, how much. The expenditure was incurred. Addressing the press conference, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Arvind Kejriwal’s government had not done the work of desilting the Yamuna and drains and its failure is a direct result of the floods.

Weather Forecast Live: Chance of heavy rain in these states including Jharkhand today, know the condition of your area

He said, ‘We demand a judicial inquiry whether the work of desilting the Yamuna and drains has been done, if yes, how much has been spent on it. Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption and negligence, Sachdeva said that the meeting of the Arvind Kejriwal-led apex committee on flood control has not been held in the last two years. He said, “The nodal officer of the apex committee, that is, the District Magistrate of East Delhi, had written three times in June to call a meeting, warning about the serious situation, but the Chief Minister did not take any action.”

In a statement, the AAP government claimed that frequent reviews were done in May regarding floods and water-logging in the city. Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, ministers in the Delhi government, jointly held a meeting on June 9 to review flood and water-logging preparedness, which included PWD, MCD, I&FC, DJB, DDA and NDMC, among other departments. Bansuri Swaraj, co-convenor of the BJP’s legal cell, accused the AAP government of trying to hide its “inaction” in dealing with the flood situation with “lies”.

He claimed that the back-flow walls of the drains were constructed around 2010 and were never repaired by the Kejriwal government. He said that due to the damaged walls, the drains were filled with water and Rajghat and other areas were submerged. He told that in the year 2013, 8 lakh cusecs of water was released from Hathinikund and in the year 2019, 8.28 lakh cusecs of water was released but there was no flood-like situation at that time. This time only 3.5 lakh cusecs of water was released, due to which entire Delhi was flooded.

Accused of plotting flood in Delhi

Swaraj claimed, “The reason for this is that the Kejriwal government wasted all the money in its corruption and propaganda. Delhi’s Yamuna and drains were not cleaned.” AAP leaders have been accusing the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to flood Delhi by releasing huge amounts of water from Hathnikund barrage into the Yamuna. Senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi also alleged on Sunday that the flood situation in some areas of Delhi was created due to non-removal of silt from Yamuna river. Along with this, he asked why the Arvind Kejriwal government has not announced compensation for the farmers and others for the loss of crops and property in the flood.

Where was the money spent for cleaning the Yamuna?

In a press conference held here, he also alleged that AAP “wants to do politics” in every adverse situation and the leaders of this party go only to “click photographs” but do nothing to serve the flood-affected people. Don’t try. Lekhi told reporters, “Only Kejriwal can answer this. The silt that was to be removed and if the budget of Rs 6800 crore for five years was meant for cleaning the Yamuna, then we would like to know where that money was spent. Where did the money go when the silt was not removed. I think this expenditure should be investigated.

Lekhi raised questions about Kejriwal’s tweet

Lekhi raised questions about Kejriwal’s tweet on July 14, in which it was written, “After about 20 hours of continuous effort, the locked door of ITO Barrage was opened. The diving team removed the silt with the help of a machine and opened the door with a crane. Soon all the five doors will be opened.” Lekhi claimed that in the tweet, the Chief Minister wrote that silt was removed from under the water, which means that the work of removing silt was not done (earlier). He told that 25,000 people have come on the way due to the flood. Farmers’ crops have been destroyed and others have suffered property damage.

Yamuna is in spate since last one week

The Yamuna was in spate for the last one week, in which the water level rose to 207.71 meters on Wednesday. It also surpassed the all-time record of 207.71 meters of Yamuna’s water level recorded in the year 1978. Due to the flood in Yamuna, many major areas of the national capital were flooded and a large number of people were trapped. The water level of Yamuna fell to 207.98 meters on Friday, which was three meters above the danger mark at 208.66 meters on Thursday. The water level of the river was recorded at 205.98 meters on Sunday. Though the water level of Yamuna is decreasing but politics continues on this issue.