Yash Kumar will be seen in the film ‘Maryada Saat Phero Ki’, shooting begins

Bhojpuri unique star Yash Kumar will soon be seen in a very social and family film ‘Maryada Saat Phero Ki’. The shooting of this film has started. Yash Kumar is in the lead role in the film. The film is produced by Kunal Kishore and directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu. Yash Kumar is identified as an actor and filmmaker who made a meaningful social concern film at the Bhojpuri box office. The audience will also get to see this in the film ‘Maryada Saat Phero Ki’.

Yash Kumar has also shared a post on his Facebook page regarding the film ‘Maryada Saat Phero Ki’. In this, he told that this film has been described as a film of sacrifice and dedication. He said that the film ‘Maryada Saat Phero Ki’ is a film with a unique script. This film is very important for every audience. Not only will the audience get a world of entertainment, but the example of sacrifice and dedication will also be the center of attraction. The songs in the film are amazing. Dialogues are heart touching. Screen Play is about to take you on a captivating journey. Even though we are shooting this film right now, but from the experience of now we can say that we are coming with a different kind of film. It is a big budget film. For this, I would like to thank the producer Kunal Kishore that he is making a film with such a wonderful story on such a large scale.

The film ‘Maryada Saat Phero Ki’ is being directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu, who has so far made dozens of successful films in Bhojpuri. Now they are producing another big film with Yash Kumar.